New Pokemon Go Event Gives Players a Shot at 4 Rare Shiny Pokemon & 3 New Debuts

If last week felt a bit slow in Pokemon Go, well, that’s by design. The week of May 3rd was the debut for Niantic’s new “Evergreen Week” research tasks, which add extra challenges in otherwise slow event weeks. Of course, we did have Lechonk Community Day and a few shorter events in the mix. But for those eager to see the next influx of new Pokemon debuts and rare Shinies, this week will be a much better fit. Starting on May 12th, Pokemon Go is hosting its Spring Marathon event. And after a few quiet weeks, this event is coming in swinging for Shiny hunters and Paldean Pokemon fans.

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Starting May 12th at 10 AM local time through May 18th at 8 PM local time, Pokemon Go will host the Spring Marathon event. It’s bringing in 2 new debut Pokemon from the Paldea region, plus yet another new costumed Pikachu for our storage boxes. Fitting the “marathon” name, this event is largely geared towards hatching as many eggs as you can. Several costumed Pokemon will appear in 5KM eggs during the event, as will the debut Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the Spring Marathon event in Pokemon Go

How to Get Flittle and Espathra in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of Niantic

Flittle and Espathra are officially available in Pokemon Go as of the Spring Marathon event on May 12th. Like many recent debuts, however, they will not spawn in the wild. Instead, trainers will have 2 main options for catching Flittle and evolving it into Espathra.

First, Flittle will hatch from 5KM eggs during the Spring Marathon event. So, stock up on 5KM eggs from PokeStops and Gyms from May 12th to May 18th to increase your odds of hatching one.

During the Spring Marathon event, players will also have a special event GO Pass to complete. Flittle will appear as one of the event-themed encounters in the free and paid Spring Marathon Go Pass. So, if you rank up throughout the event, you should be able to snag a Flittle via the Go Pass track.

To get Espathra in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to evolve Flittle using 50 Flittle Candy. So if you’re a living Dex completionist, you’ll need to catch a few Flittle to make sure you can have both in your storage.

All Special 5 KM Egg Spawns During the Spring Marathon Event

Courtesy of Niantic

Though Flittle and Espathra are the stars of the show, the Spring Marathon will offer a chance to snag Shiny versions of several costumed Pokemon. First, there’s the new Pikachu wearing a marathon visor, which will spawn in the wild and can be Shiny right at its debut. This Pokemon is also available via the free Timed Research path for the Spring Marathon event.

In addition to Shiny Pikachu in a marathon visor, the following Pokemon will hatch from 5KM eggs during the event. They all have a chance to be Shiny, with the exception of the debut Pokemon, Flittle.

Pichu wearing a flower crown

Togepi wearing a flower crown

Happiny wearing a flower crown

Flittle

If you want to try and add a few more Shiny costumed Pokemon to your collection, you’ll definitely want to stock up on 5KM eggs during this event. They’ll be the best way to get the Shiny Pokemon and our new Paldea debut for this event. But the GO Pass, Field Research, and Timed Research aren’t half bad for this one, either. For the full details on what you can expect during the Pokemon Go Spring Marathon event, check out the official blog post from Niantic.

Are you excited to have a fun incentive for hatching more eggs in Pokemon Go this week? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!