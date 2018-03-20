Funimation Wants Dragon Ball Z’s Goku In Super Smash Bros. For Nintendo Switch

Last week, our video game world was shaken to its core when Nintendo finally confirmed Super Smash Bros. for Switch, even though the company didn’t make it clear whether it would be a new game or a port of the Wii U/3DS versions. Nevertheless, we’re itching to get our fight on – and, curiously enough, we’re wondering what other fighters will be added to the game.

Obviously, we know that the Splatoon Inkling kids will join the fun, and Nintendo could introduce new characters over the next few months. But the team at Funimation recently suggested that a certain anime favorite be invited to Smash as well, and fans will easily back this choice, as they’ve vocally noted in the past.

The company recently took to Twitter to throw their suggestion into the ring, which is none other than Goku from Dragon Ball Z. The company created a mock-up image with “A new foe has appeared!” and Goku’s silhouette, and noted, “Hey, Nintendo. When’s our boy Goku going to join the fight?” You can see the tweet below.

This is by no means a confirmation – at least, not yet, as the Smash team hasn’t said anything. But we have seen characters join the game in the past without missing a beat, including Street Fighter‘s Ryu, Final Fantasy’s Cloud and gun-toting witch Bayonetta.

Plus, as Dragon Ball FighterZ has proven, Goku can certainly hold his own in a fighting ring. And considering that Bandai Namco and Nintendo are reportedly so cozy working together anyway, it would only make sense to see Goku get his hands dirty alongside the likes of Mario, Link and Samus Aran.

E3 is just around the corner, and, at that point, Nintendo should have an announcement revolving around Smash, possibly introducing new fighters and revealing a release date. For now, we’re keeping our fingers crossed to see this happen.

Hey, if Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher can join SoulCalibur VI, anything is possible.

Super Smash Bros. will release for Nintendo Switch this year.

(Hat tip to Geek Culture Podcast for the info!)

