Funko Announces New AAA Video Game

Funko announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that it has joined up with developer 10:10 Games to make a AAA video game, the first video game of that size and scope in Funko's history. There have been plenty of Funko video games in the past, but they have largely been minor ones and on mobile devices and the like. In contrast, the new title -- which does not have a name or release date as of yet -- will mark the first time the brand has been attached to a AAA title.

If you're not familiar with the term, "AAA" generally refers to video games that have a higher budget than most that are distributed by a publisher of significant size. According to the announcement, the video game will be co-produced by Funko and 10:10 Games and will release for next-gen consoles and PC. It does not currently have an announced title or definitive release date, though it will be a AAA action platformer and will release in 2023.

Funko X 10:10 Games announce they are making a Triple-A video game together!! #Funko #1010games pic.twitter.com/yGJsGeaUmC — Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 24, 2022

"Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favorite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision," said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko, as part of the announcement. "By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilizing the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko's unique look and feel across its lines and varied products."

"Funko is an iconic brand that truly understands the ingredients it takes to develop a world class video game," said Arthur Parsons, Design Director for 10:10 Games, as part of the same announcement. "10:10 Games is thrilled to bring to life a new experience for their fans and video gamers alike."

As noted above, Funko and 10:10 Games are working together on what's being described as a AAA action platformer. According to the initial announcement, it will release in 2023, though no definitive release date or exact platforms were announced beyond "next-gen consoles and PC." You can check out all of our previous coverage of Funko in general right here.

