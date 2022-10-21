Funko Fusion Game Officially Revealed

Funko and developer 10:10 Games announced months ago that the two were working together to make a AAA video game, and this week, we got a name for that project. It's called "Funko Fusion," and it's been described as "a mash-up world of playable characters, locations and more" featuring NBCUniversal's various properties. We don't yet know when it'll be releasing, but Funko and 10:10 Games say it'll be out "soon" for consoles and the PC platform.

The first announcement about the Funko game came from San Diego Comic-Con back during the summer with the trailer shown further down released at that time. Not a ton was said about the game then, however, but what we've gotten this week shares a bit more about what to expect from the game.

Mashup mayhem! Online Co-op! T for Teen! Unbox the Universe! Funko and @1010Gamesltd are excited to reveal 'Funko Fusion' – coming soon. Learn more here: https://t.co/bvet3Bou9d #Funko pic.twitter.com/mMoxJSP4CL — Funko (@OriginalFunko) October 20, 2022

"'Funko Fusion' features a celebration of multiple NBCUniversal franchises, in addition to other properties, showcasing iconic moments, as well as fusing fandoms together," a preview of the new Funko Fusion game said. "Characters can be played co-operatively with up to four players online or in single player mode. Built using Unreal Engine 5, the game is rated T for Teen and is actively in development now for next-generation consoles and PC."

Some concept art for the game was shared alongside this week's announcement that showed a number of different Funko figures as silhouettes so as to obscure who (or what) they actually were. Funko's own Freddy character will at least be part of the game for sure based on the trailer shown previously and the artwork that still features him.

Brands NBCUniversal own include Peacock content, NBC, SYFY, USA, Bravo, Universal Kids, and more, so for the start of this partnership, there seems to be no shortage of properties to pull from. As for the developer, 10:10 Games, the studio was formed in Summer 2021 and does not appear to have put out a game yet.

Funko Fusion does not yet have a release date but will launch for console and PC platforms "soon." A site has been set up for the game, but it doesn't have anything there yet beyond a landing page awaiting more info.