Funko Fusion Teaser Trailer Features Jurassic World, Umbrella Academy, and Many More

The first teaser trailer for the Funko Fusion game from developer 10:10 Games was revealed this week, and it makes for quite the mashup of different fan-favorite series. It's got characters from The Umbrella Academy and Battlestar Galactica in it as well as many more franchises like Masters of the Universe and Child's Play. This new Funko game doesn't yet have a set release date, but 10:10 Games and Funko expect it to be ready for a release on PC and consoles at some point in 2024.

Funko Fusion was revealed last year, but at the time, we only knew that the game was in the works and that it'd feature a swathe of different properties that Funko has already featured in its Pop figures. Now, the debut teaser trailer for the game shows what these sorts of characters will look like in the game while giving an idea of some of the properties that'll be represented.

So, it's got tons of characters in it, but what exactly does one do in Funko Fusion? It's described as an action-adventure game, and from the trailer, we can see that's certainly the case here given how many different settings from various properties are featured within. It's got some shooting elements at times as well as some parts that appear to be puzzle scenarios. Characters have "unique personalities and abilities," according to a press release about the game, so with all that in mind, it looks like something that might be enjoyed by those who frequent the Lego games where they feature tons of different characters in multiplayer scenarios.

But this is just a teaser trailer, so we'll have to wait for more details to be shared about the game in the future. We know that there will be dozens of characters in the game and have seen the few depicted in this trailer so far, but the big list of who all will be included in this game will be one of the announcements to look forward to once 10:10 Games is ready to share that info.