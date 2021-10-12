G4 Launch Date Announced

The G4 revival officially kicks off next month. G4 has announced that they will officially return to the air on November 16, 2021. The cable TV network will initially be included in the channel lineups of Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV, and will also stream on Philo. G4 will also continue to work with Twitch through a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership on G4’s Twitch network. Additionally, G4 will continue to create social media and YouTube content as well. G4 programming will be produced and delivered through a 24/7 broadcast studio that includes a professional esports and gaming environment as well as a collaborative workplace.

Initial shows including during the launch will include revivals of Attack of the Show! and Xplay, the new weekly esports comedy series Boosted, and an untitled Dungeons & Dragons limited series featuring G4 talent, veteran D&D players, and celebrities as players. G4 will also air episodes of the Japanese series Ninja Warrior, including three tournaments that never aired before in the United States. More programming and content partnerships will also be announced closer to launch.

Talent involved with the G4 relaunch includes original hosts Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler, WWE Superstar Xavier Wood, YouTube personalities Kassem G, Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil, and Gina Darling, esports personalities Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Ovilee May, and Froskurinn, and Twitch streamers Fiona Nova and Will Neff.

“Since the initial announcement of G4’s revival at Comic-Con @ Home last year, we’ve been in constant dialogue with our audience through the content we’ve produced,” said Russell Arons, President of G4, in a press release announcing the return. “We made a promise to fans that we would build this network with their input and are proud to say that our promise has been kept. At G4, we never stopped playing and can’t wait to have our fans join us in our hilarious and fairly preposterous sandbox on November 16.”

“G4 was a pioneer for video games on television for twelve years, long before businesses were focused on gaming. The credibility that comes with that cannot be manufactured,” added Josh Cella, Chief Revenue Officer, G4/Spectacor Gaming. “As we gear up to launch, we are excited to unlock our portfolio of talent, creative marketing platforms, interactive programming and an innovative distribution model for business partners.”

