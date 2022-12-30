G4's Ratings Were Depressingly Low When the Network Shut Down

Earlier this year G4 fans were sad to learn that the network would be immediately shut down and cease operations, and sadly much of the talent found out at the same time as fans. The reports of the closing hit social media and revealed a memo to employees from Comcast chairman and CEO Dave Scott, who stated in that memo that "viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results." A new report from Variety went over the most and least viewed channels this year, and it turns out G4 was at the very bottom of the list.

The report states that G4 was the least-watched network of every network that Nielsen measures, and brought in 1000 viewers in primetime and had a zero rating in the 18-49 demographic. The network had started two years ago but was abruptly shut down in October of this year.

In the memo from Scott to employees, he stated the network never became financially sustainable. The decision was made to discontinue the network's operations immediately, and many found out on social media after the memo started making the rounds. You can find Scott's memo below.

"As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content. Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results," Scott wrote.

"This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4's operations, effective immediately. I know this is disappointing news, and I'm disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network," Scott wrote.

One of the talents involved with the network that found out on Twitter was WWE's Xavier Woods (Austin Creed), and after he learned of the closure on Twitter during a flight, he would later share his thoughts on the journey and adventure that was his time with G4.

"Unfortunately @G4TV has come to an end but I am beyond glad that I got the chance to meet and learn from so many amazing and talented people. Thank you to everyone who supported us! And thank you for helping me get the chance to live out a huge goal," Woods wrote.

