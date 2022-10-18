WWE's Xavier Woods Addresses G4 TV Shutdown

Fans and talent alike were shocked this past Sunday night when the news that G4 TV was ceasing operations immediately hit social media, as a memo from Comcast CEO and Chairman Dave Scott was sent out Sunday night and quickly made the rounds. Unfortunately, that was well before many of the people affected by the shutdown had a chance to find out the news, including WWE's Xavier Woods. Woods revealed that he was on a flight and purchased Wifi on the plane just to send a text and that's how he found out the news, and now he's taken to social media to address G4's closure and how he looks at the experience.

"Unfortunately @G4TV has come to an end but I am beyond glad that I got the chance to meet and learn from so many amazing and talented people. Thank you to everyone who supported us! And thank you for helping me get the chance to live out a huge goal," Woods wrote.

In the memo sent by Scott, the reasons cited for the shutdown were low viewership and non-sustainable financial results. Operations were discontinued effective immediately, and many have since shared they found out about the closure on social media from other people and accounts. You can find an excerpt from the memo below.

"As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content.

Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results," explained Scott. "This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4's operations, effective immediately. I know this is disappointing news, and I'm disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network."

We wish everyone affected by G4's shutdown the best and hope everyone lands on their feet.