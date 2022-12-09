The Game Awards' Strange Bill Clinton Shoutout Ends in Arrest
The Game Awards 2022 had a very strange shoutout to Bill Clinton which then ended in an arrest. The Game Awards is far from a "serious" awards show, it's trying to celebrate games, but also have some fun with it. That's how we ended up with moments such as Josef Fares screaming "f--k the Oscars!" on stage, Animal from the Muppets helping present an award, and much more. It's a silly show, but one that many people love tuning in to. Not only do our favorite games get recognized, but we also get announcements for new ones, some of which are huge surprises and can "break the internet".
However, the moment that broke the internet this year was not planned. After Elden Ring won Game of the Year, a young man walked up on stage with some of the developers of the game. No one really noticed him, but he somehow managed to get up there without anyone noticing. Once the developers finished giving their speeches, he stepped up to the mic and stated that he wanted to "nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton, thank you everybody!" He was then quickly escorted off stage by people and Geoff Keighley closed out the show without acknowledging it. Keighley took to Twitter after the show to note that the individual was arrested, however. So... that's something!
Unorthodox rebel bill clinton???— Devin roopnarain (@TurbosnipeOne) December 9, 2022
I'm sorry what?#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/K1SjwubhSq
Naturally, the internet has run away with this moment to make all kinds of memes. Many people spoofed Elden Ring for their memes, which is obviously very fitting. It was both strange and disappointing to see this take place. The show went off pretty much without a hitch and was minutes away from ending when this happened. It also ruined a moment for these developers who worked incredibly hard to bring players a game that will go down in history. That moment was spoiled by someone who wanted to make some very bizarre joke, but hey, that's the internet!
What did you think of The Game Awards? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can check out some of the reactions to the incident below.
Something Doesn't Belong Here
prevnext
Why the hell is Bill Clinton on trending next to #TheGameAwards lmfao pic.twitter.com/6sHY3uTEoz— ⛧Noah Hilburn⛧ (@WolfClaw666) December 9, 2022
A Breakdown of Events
prevnext
HOW DID BRO SNEAK UP SO EASILY 😭☠️#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/HkLrTnavmg— 🧡Pow💜 (@PowReturns) December 9, 2022
A Strange Moment in History
prevnext
I am begging you
please tell your children in 50 years that at the game awards in 2022
a kid said he wanted to nominate bill Clinton and they took him to jail https://t.co/7ZQJwNkRTb— HedgehogColors🌈 @LiSAっ子 (@SpaceKitaaRiSE) December 9, 2022
The Ultimate Time Paradox
prevnext
Josef Fares tops his "fuck the Oscars" moment by smuggling a time traveling young version of himself to say something fucky about Bill Clinton.— Joseph Anderson (@jph_anderson) December 9, 2022
Live Geoff Reaction
prevnext
geoff when he sees some random kid talk about bill clinton being a reformed rabbi after dealing with a ten minute long speech and bots: pic.twitter.com/Ynr5sQTMH1— sean 🔜 magfest (@Haurmeya) December 9, 2022
Images Before Disaster
prevnext
>it’s fucking real pic.twitter.com/HMbzRGxtzZ— James, Cult Leader (@MKUltraMoney) December 9, 2022
Another Player Invaded the Game
December 9, 2022prevnext
Rabai Reformed
December 9, 2022prev