The Game Awards' Strange Bill Clinton Shoutout Ends in Arrest

The Game Awards 2022 had a very strange shoutout to Bill Clinton which then ended in an arrest. The Game Awards is far from a "serious" awards show, it's trying to celebrate games, but also have some fun with it. That's how we ended up with moments such as Josef Fares screaming "f--k the Oscars!" on stage, Animal from the Muppets helping present an award, and much more. It's a silly show, but one that many people love tuning in to. Not only do our favorite games get recognized, but we also get announcements for new ones, some of which are huge surprises and can "break the internet".

However, the moment that broke the internet this year was not planned. After Elden Ring won Game of the Year, a young man walked up on stage with some of the developers of the game. No one really noticed him, but he somehow managed to get up there without anyone noticing. Once the developers finished giving their speeches, he stepped up to the mic and stated that he wanted to "nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton, thank you everybody!" He was then quickly escorted off stage by people and Geoff Keighley closed out the show without acknowledging it. Keighley took to Twitter after the show to note that the individual was arrested, however. So... that's something!

Naturally, the internet has run away with this moment to make all kinds of memes. Many people spoofed Elden Ring for their memes, which is obviously very fitting. It was both strange and disappointing to see this take place. The show went off pretty much without a hitch and was minutes away from ending when this happened. It also ruined a moment for these developers who worked incredibly hard to bring players a game that will go down in history. That moment was spoiled by someone who wanted to make some very bizarre joke, but hey, that's the internet!

What did you think of The Game Awards? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can check out some of the reactions to the incident below.