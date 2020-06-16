Game of Thrones Mobile Game Adds Dragons

✖

The Game of Thrones-inspired mobile game Game of Thrones Slots Casino is getting a little bit more like its namesake today with the addition of a new feature, Dragons of Westeros. As the name of the feature implies, players can now raise a dragon once certain prerequisites are achieved to then provide them with various perks, and the look of the dragon will change over time as it grows -- just like how the franchise's Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion grew in the HBO show.

More specifically, developer and publisher Zynga states that when players hit level 20 in the game, they will receive an egg which incubates into a dragon, which they can then name and feed. Certain actions in the game will provide the ability to hatch if faster, and once it actually emerges, it can grant players special abilities like a Dragon Respin or Hourly Bonus Multiplier. Completing quests and card collections can earn experience to grow the dragon faster, and the bigger it is, the better the benefits.

"The visual, dramatic and devastating impact of dragons to the world of Westeros was one of the most exciting, talked about, and beloved aspects of the series," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing. "With the introduction of dragons, players will now be able to experience the strength, loyalty and fire of these legendary beasts, and we’re proud to continue to bring iconic touchpoints of the series to our players."

(Photo: Zynga)

Here is how Zynga officially markets Game of Thrones Slots Casino in its product description:

"Winter is coming. The great houses of Westeros are preparing themselves for an all new slots adventure: Game of Thrones Slots Casino. Are you ready to spin the slot machines on your way to the ultimate glory: The Iron Throne? Test your skill in one of the most immersive slot machine games to come out of the Seven Kingdoms. Relive memorable moments by experiencing slot machines with the classic sights, sounds, and beautiful art all based on Game of Thrones! Dive into a mix of classic casino slots and enjoy never-before-seen social features, where teamwork on the slot machines can aid your quest to sit on the Iron Throne."

Game of Thrones Slots Casino is currently available for iOS and Android as well as Facebook and Amazon devices. It is inspired by and features imagery from the HBO television series Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Game of Thrones, the television show, right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.