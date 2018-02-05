GameStop Hosting a 4 For $10 Game Sale, Including Various Xbox One Titles

GameStop sure knows how to line up some good used game sales – and this week is no exception.

The company has launched a new sale that’s going on over the next few days, in which gamers can get their hands on four titles for the low price of $10.

Now, keep in mind these are used games, so you’re not quite guaranteed inserts or even original boxes. However, this is a pretty good value, especially if you’ve been looking to clean up on games for your Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

There are other formats available as well, including games for older systems like the PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360, but here’s a rundown of the games you can get as part of the deal for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

PlayStation 4

Destiny

NBA 2K16

Madden NFL 16

FIFA 15

MLB 15 The Show

NBA 2K14

MLB 14 the Show

Madden NFL 15

NBA 2K15

Madden NFL 25

Xbox One (includes backward compatible Xbox 360 games)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360)

Saints Row IV (Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed III (Xbox 360)

NBA 2K16

Destiny

Halo Wars (Xbox 360)

Halo 3: ODST (Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed 2 (Xbox 360)

Mass Effect (Xbox 360)

Borderlands 2 (Xbox 360)

Saints Row The Third (Xbox 360)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon (Xbox 360)

Borderlands (Xbox 360)

FIFA 15

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360)

Meet the Robinsons (Xbox 360)

Bioshock Infinite (Xbox 360)

Evolve

Madden NFL 25

Madden NFL 16

NBA 2K14

Darksiders II (Xbox 360)

Darksiders (Xbox 360)

NBA 2K16

NBA Live 14

Titanfall

Pro Evolution Soccer 2015

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard (Xbox 360)

Gears of War (Xbox 360)

While there aren’t too many newer titles to choose from, there are some reasonable deals here, especially if you’ve been looking to explore Xbox One’s backward compatibility program. For instance, you can get a vast experience of both the Darksiders and Saints Row franchises for just $10. For that matter, you can also check out the humble beginnings of the Borderlands series, while at the same time picking up a couple of sports games. And Evolve isn’t too shabby either, especially if you can get a few extra games on top of that, like the Gears of War offerings.

Check out the deals here, and happy shopping!

