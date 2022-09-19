GameStop Reportedly Ending Sales of 2022's Biggest PS5 and PS4 Flop

GameStop is reportedly now refusing to sell any new copies of what is likely the biggest video game flop that has been released on PlayStation platforms in 2022. While GameStop is often known for being a storefront where customers can look to buy both new titles and older ones, sometimes, the retail chain looks to simply get rid of games that aren't actively being supported. Not only did this happen earlier in the year with BioWare's Anthem, but it now seems to be transpiring once again with another game that has barely been out for six months.

According to new information that has stemmed from Cheap Ass Gamer, GameStop is now looking to completely end sales of new copies of Babylon's Fall, which is a PS5 and PS4 game from Japanese studio PlatinumGames. Released on PlayStation and PC platforms, Babylon's Fall was meant to be a new live-service action RPG that Platinum would have supported for years to come. Unfortunately, the game never caught on whatsoever which has led to Platinum recently announcing that Babylon's Fall will be shutting down completely in February 2023. As a result, GameStop seems to now be informing employees at its stores that it can no longer sell the title to customers.

News: Babylon’s Fall is Being Removed at GameStop Store Locations. If you want a free case and coaster, maybe find one before a GameStop employee gets around to tossing it into the dumpster. They might just let you have it after they scan it. pic.twitter.com/mglPO22eky — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) September 19, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this situation with Babylon's Fall at GameStop is that some storefronts might look to simply give the game away to customers if they still have new copies in stock. Since GameStop at a corporate level has told its stores that they're not allowed to sell Babylon's Fall, this means that a number of units might end up getting thrown away as a result. Rather than throw these copies away, if you express interest in obtaining a copy, perhaps your own local store will give it to you for no cost. It's important to stress though that your mileage may greatly vary if you look to do this for yourself, but it's worth a shot if you want to own a physical version of Babylon's Fall.

Are you surprised to see what has happened throughout 2022 with Babylon's Fall? And will you look to try to get a copy of this game for yourself before it's gone forever? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.