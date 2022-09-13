Babylon's Fall Is Shutting Down Less Than a Year After Launch

After much fanfare and communication from the developers that Babylon's Fall was not, in fact, dead and would continue to be supported, it was announced today by developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix that Babylon's Fall is, in fact, dead and will continue to be supported going forward. More specifically, Babylon's Fall is set to terminate service on February 28, 2023.

This announcement should come as little surprise to many, of course. At one point earlier this year, Babylon's Fall had a single player logged on Steam just months after launch. At another point, there were none at all. The developers had previously extended the second season of the video game in order to reevaluate and address problems with the title, but while Season 2 will end on November 29th, there will be no further large-scale updates that were previously planned.

It is with deep regret that we are terminating the game's service on February 28, 2023.

Please read our full Notice for further information.https://t.co/mvaFYmOkYB

Thank you so much for your support and playing BABYLON'S FALL. — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) September 13, 2022

"With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game's official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations," the official announcement reads in part. "However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game's service on February 27, 2023."

Following the game's service ending in February 2023, it will no longer be playable. Additionally, the Hanging Garden player site will close at that time and all gameplay data will be deleted after Babylon's Fall closes. Sales of the game's digital premium currency, Garaz, have been suspended as of today and sales of the Premium Battle Pass will end on November 29th when Babylon's Fall's final season begins.

As noted above, Babylon's Fall is officially set to shut down on February 27, 2023 at 11PM PT -- making it 2AM ET the following day. For now, the game remains playable on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC for anyone that previously purchased it, but sales of the digital version have ceased as well as new sales of the physical version on retailer sites. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game itself right here.

