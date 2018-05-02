Save 25% on Hundreds of Pokemon Collectibles

Starting today, May 2nd and running through May 8th, GameStop is running a 25% off sale on their entire lineup of Pokemon collectibles. You can shop the entire sale right here, but it’s a bit daunting with over 300 options to choose from. Fortunately, we’ve picked out some of the gems for your convenience:

• Pokemon Pikachu Induction Charger for Samsung and iPhone: $29.99

• Pokemon Action Pose Figures: $5.24 / 3-Pack: $10.48

• Pokemon Jigglypuff Hooded Reversible Scarf: $6.98

• Pokemon Pikachu Lamp $11.24

• Pokemon Snorlax Latte Mug: $6.98

• MONOPOLY: Pokemon Kanto Edition: $20.98

• Pokemon Plushies (Prices Vary)

Many of the items in the Pokemon sale have already sold out, so head on over to GameStop and grab your favorites while you can. You might also want to check out GameStop’s partner site ThinkGeek, as many of the items in their Pokemon collection are also heavily discounted.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.