GameStop $2.99 Sale Includes One of the Best PS4 RPGs

A new GameStop sale has discounted a variety of PS4 games to as cheap as $9.99. Included in this collection of games ranging from $0.99 to $4.99 are some of the best RPGs on PS4. Unfortunately, no PS5 games are featured, but each of the PS4 games is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. The catch is that the various deals are all for pre-owned copies, which means if you prefer brand-new games only with their brand-new plastic smell, then the deals below are not going to tickle your fancy.

It's also worth noting that the deals below are only available for a limited time. How limited each window of opportunity is for each game, we don't know. Some of the games below have been these prices for a bit, while others have only recently been made this price point. And then there are some we've never seen this cheap on GameStop or anywhere else, including one of the aforementioned RPGs, Final Fantasy 16. Joining it is one of the greatest games ever made, The Witcher 3. Right now, you can get pre-owned PS4 copies of both for a combined $8.

$2.99 or Less

$3.99 – $4.99

Of course, many of these games are older so it's not super surprising they are this cheap, but they are only this cheap because GameStop wants to move its inventory. We aren't far away from the time where physical copies of these various games will become increasingly rare, collector's items, and increase in price.

