GameStop Makes Popular $70 PS5 Horror Game Just $5 in Crazy Halloween Deal

GameStop has a crazy deal on a popular PS5 horror game for Halloween that makes said game just $5. Considering the game normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store, this represents a savings of $65. That said, if you have PS Plus, the game is currently free, which may partially explain why GameStop is practically giving away its PS5 stock of the game. Whatever the case, if you don't own the game, and you don't have PS Plus, then you can currently grab it for dirt cheap, as long as supplies last.

As for the game, it debuted back on December 2, 2022 via developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton, the former notably being helmed, at the time, by Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Callisto Protocol, which unfortunately was not nearly as good as Dead Space, despite selling millions of copies which could suggest otherwise. That said, a new PS5 copy on GameStop right now is $5 so if you've ever been interested in checking out the game, now is a great time to do so as it's unlikely to be this cheap for several years.

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto," reads an When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

If you do decide to buy the game for $5 through GameStop, you will get a game that is 10 to 15 hours long. How good is this 10 to 15 hours? Well, as alluded to, the game received a mixed reception at launch. To this end, the PS5 version of the game has a 69 on Metacritic.

"The Callisto Protocol isn't necessarily bad, but it doesn't do much to verify why survival-horror fans wanted these types of games back in the first place," reads a snippet from our own review of the game. "With a bit more depth to its various systems and mechanics, The Callisto Protocol could have been far more enjoyable from start to finish. Instead, my main takeaway from Callisto has simply been that I'm now that much more excited to play a number of other survival-horror games that are set to release in 2023."