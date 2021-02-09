GameStop Called Out by Customers Over PS5 Restock
GameStop released new PS5 and Xbox Series S stock today, and while many Xbox customers were able to secure an order of the Xbox Series S through the restock, PlayStation customers had less luck with the PS5. Between scalpers making the use of bots to gobble up stock in seconds and an army of desperate PlayStation fans trying to get the elusive console, the stock went quick and was accompanied by website issues as GameStop's servers struggled with the traffic. If this story sounds familiar, it's because it's what happens with every PS5 restock, and PlayStation fans are starting to get fed up.
Over on Twitter, PlayStation fans are calling out GameStop not just for the restock disappearing in minutes and the website issues, but for the retailer being slow to alert customers about the new supply, how it's limited to bundles, and how it's still refusing to limit customers to one order.
Of course, GameStop has been far from the only retailer under fire over PS5 restocks. Whether it's Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, or Target, restocking the PS5 has been a difficult and painful process. Not only are restocks slow, but when they do drop, the very limited supply is far from enough to satiate demand. And again, all of this is starting to vex PlayStation fans.
Warm Up That Clicking Finger
Warm up that clicking finger -- a limited number of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S console bundles are NOW AVAILABLE here: https://t.co/HXkcnX6aJJ
Remember -- don't worry if you miss out on this round -- we'll keep you posted as more become available! pic.twitter.com/InDj88QFJ6— GameStop (@GameStop) February 9, 2021
The Worst Website
Honestly has to be the worst website when it comes to purchasing consoles it's embarrassing how bad it is— Joe Kwitek (@King_Kwitek_MLG) February 9, 2021
SOLD OUT
It’s already out of stock in less than min of the tweet just put the stock back in stores this online shit is bs and annoying— mynigluii (@luii702) February 9, 2021
HOW SWAY?
I don’t get how as SOON as you put the link up they’re sold out... it doesn’t make any sense— KING JAMES 🐐 (@jay_rivera13) February 9, 2021
Tweeting About Stock After It's Sold Out
did GameStop just tweet late on their own drop?— PLAYSTATION 5 RESTOCK and Rumors (@PS5_Restockk) February 9, 2021
Broken Links
The links don’t work pic.twitter.com/jn7mjda5qq— Hailey Gordon (@haitay13) February 9, 2021
Acces Denied
This is what it says! Shit! pic.twitter.com/L7dzT5Zno2— Irelka5 (@irelka5) February 9, 2021
Stop the Bundles
pffft, I won't buy a bundle that comes with a game I don't like just for the system, at least sell the bundle with our CHOICE of games— philip Walerski (@PhilipWalerski) February 9, 2021
they still get the game sale and we don't get screwed
Do the Right Thing
When are you going to do the right thing and make it one per person— Keith the Swag (@cattercrown) February 9, 2021
Things Are Getting Silly
After going through at least 16 captchas none of which even added to my cart even when. It went through I can say this was a literal coin flip. Grats if any of you got one, but this is plain silly at this point.— Altima (@altima_gates) February 9, 2021