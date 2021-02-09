GameStop Called Out by Customers Over PS5 Restock

GameStop released new PS5 and Xbox Series S stock today, and while many Xbox customers were able to secure an order of the Xbox Series S through the restock, PlayStation customers had less luck with the PS5. Between scalpers making the use of bots to gobble up stock in seconds and an army of desperate PlayStation fans trying to get the elusive console, the stock went quick and was accompanied by website issues as GameStop's servers struggled with the traffic. If this story sounds familiar, it's because it's what happens with every PS5 restock, and PlayStation fans are starting to get fed up.

Over on Twitter, PlayStation fans are calling out GameStop not just for the restock disappearing in minutes and the website issues, but for the retailer being slow to alert customers about the new supply, how it's limited to bundles, and how it's still refusing to limit customers to one order.

Of course, GameStop has been far from the only retailer under fire over PS5 restocks. Whether it's Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, or Target, restocking the PS5 has been a difficult and painful process. Not only are restocks slow, but when they do drop, the very limited supply is far from enough to satiate demand. And again, all of this is starting to vex PlayStation fans.