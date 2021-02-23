Gargoyles Returns as a Board Game

✖

Disney's popular Saturday morning cartoon Gargoyles is returning as a cooperative board game. ComicBook.com can confirm that Ravensberger will release Disney Gargoyles: Awakening, a co-op board game for 2-5 players. Players will take control of one of six characters - Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, Hudson, or Detective Elisa Maza - and do battle against iconic villains like Xanatos and Demona in one of four scenarios. The game takes place on a 3D cityscape board of Manhattan as seen in the show, complete with show landmarks like Xanatos’ castle-topped skyscraper or the police clock tower. The game will go on sale at Target on August 1st. You can check out some figures that will be featured in the game below:

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Originally released in 1994, Gargoyles ran for three seasons and 78 episodes. The show featured a group of ancient Scottish gargoyles resurrected in modern New York who had to deal with both modern culture shock and various supernatural threats. While Disney cancelled the show after three seasons, its fanbase has called for a revival of the series for years.

“As a beloved story with a passionate fanbase, Gargoyles is a perfect fit for our catalog,” says Florian Baldenhofer, Executive Vice President at Ravensburger North America. “Our team has wanted to create an immersive Gargoyles game for years, and with the resurgence of interest thanks to Disney+, there’s never been a better time to feature it.”

The game comes with four scenarios based on classic Gargoyles episodes, each of which comes with its own challenges. In “Reawakening,” players face off against Xanatos and Demona to save Coldstone’s mind. In “Temptation and Magic,” Demona has stolen the Grimorum Arcanorum and uses the book's magic to enslave innocents. Players must collect three stolen data disks in “Information Warfare.” Finally, in “Battle with the Steel Clan,” one player takes the role of Xanatos and the Steel Clan and tries to either defeat a hero or destroy the police tower while the other players (as the Gargoyles) try to defeat Xanatos.

Disney Gargoyles: Awakening will go on sale at Target on August 1st, 2021. The game is suitable for 2-5 players ages 10+ and will have an MSRP of $34.99.

