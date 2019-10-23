Gears 6 Is Looking to The Handmaid’s Tale for Inspiration

Gears 5 just released on Xbox One and PC last month, but, as you would expect, Microsoft and developer The Coalition are already looking forward to the next installment in the long-running, third-person cover-shooter series, which will presumably be a Xbox Scarlett and PC game. That said, pre-production is a time for developers to look for inspiration as they lay the foundation for a game, and this is exactly what some developers on the team are doing, and they are looking towards unconventional places to bring the series to the next level.

During a recent episode of “Wassup Conversations” podcast, Gears 5 art director, Aryan Hanbeck that said Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is a big inspiration in the office right now.

“One thing – the guys here will probably laugh if they see this – but I’ve been telling all the artists nonstop to go watch Handmaid’s Tale… The composition, the color, and just the cinematography and symbolism is just off the charts,” said Hanbeck. “So, I watched that and I’m like, ‘Wow we gotta find a way to get more of this stuff in Gears 6.’”

Of course, Gears 6 — which hasn’t been officially announced — will probably bear no resemblance to the aforementioned show, but it’s interesting to think about what inspirations the art team could draw from it for the upcoming game. Further, it’s a reminder that developers aren’t just inspired and influenced by other games, but movies, television shows, books, and all sorts of things.

That all said, Gears 6 is probably quite a ways off. Fortunately, Gears 5 just released, and it’s a considerably improvement from Gears 4, though whether it hits the same heights as the trilogy from Epic Games, well that’s up for debate. Here’s what our official review had to say about the game:

“Gears 5, the latest installment in the long-running franchise, does not disappoint,” reads the opening of our review. “From its stunning visuals and well-rounded gameplay to the heartfelt campaign and various multiplayer modes, the title has something for everyone, whether you’re a returning fan or new to the series. While a few server issues may have slightly plagued the multiplayer experience, there is no denying that Gears 5 is the biggest entry yet as well as an all-around masterpiece.”