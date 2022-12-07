Former Gears of War Boss Teases Scrapped Sequel Ideas

Cliff Bleszinski, the former lead designer behind Gears of War, Gears of War 2, and Gears of War 3, has teased what his own plans were for future sequels in the series. With both Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, Bleszinski wasn't involved as he had stepped away from developer Epic Games prior to the studio selling the Gears of War IP to Microsoft. And while Bleszinski might not have had a say in the direction that the franchise went, that doesn't mean that he didn't have ideas of his own before moving on.

In a new handful of tweets shared on Twitter, Bleszinski showed off some art for various plans that were in place for sequels to Gears of War 3. While these ideas never ended up coming to fruition, most of the concepts that Bleszinski had involved new takes on the Locust. Specifically, "Cliffy B" explained that he wanted the Locust to evolve and adapt to come from both the sky and the water rather than continue to stem from underground. As such, many of these new Locust models that Bleszinski unveiled contained wings or other mutations that would allow them to adapt to these different environments.

Here's the rough direction I wanted to take the Locust in after Gears 3. pic.twitter.com/Gh8sabNtMa — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) December 7, 2022

After giving fans a look at these conceptual pieces, many expressed that they would have loved to see these ideas appear in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5. While both of those games were largely well-received in their own manner, others still expressed that they wished Bleszinski would have been involved with both sequels. For his own part, though, Bleszinski doesn't seem to have any regrets about his own decision to leave Epic and the trajectory that Gears of War would later take without him.

"Epic owned it, I left, [Microsoft] bought it, and, well that's that," Bleszinski went on to say in a very matter-of-fact manner.

What do you think about these plans that Bleszinski previously had for the future of Gears of War? And would you have enjoyed seeing these concepts make their way into Gears of War 4 or Gears 5? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.