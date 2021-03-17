Gen Con 2021 Moves to September, Switches to a Hybrid Model

Gen Con, the largest tabletop convention in the United States, is pushing back its 2021 date to September and has announced plans for a hybrid slate of concurrent in-person and online experiences. The convention announced that it will hold its next convention from September 16-19, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. Gen Con was previously set to take place in August, but they pushed back the date by a month after consulting with public health experts and gathering feedback from the community.

While Gen Con still has plans to host an in-person show, which by all indications will be one of the first major conventions to take place since COVID-19 shut down most large gatherings in March 2020, the event will have capped attendance and a modified format. Gen Con noted that they are still working on a final fomat, but stated that it will have smaller attendance numbers to comply with public health mandates and safer-attendance procedures. While space for open gaming will be available, some events will likely be changed or adapted into a format that works with social distancing. Additionally, Gen Con will also comply with other public health guidelines, which may include potential combinations of social distancing, mask wearing, and vaccination requirements. Additionally, Gen Con will also host a Gen Con Online event with livestreaming and will work with local game stores for Pop-Up Gen Con events.

As of this time, badge and hotel registration is not available. Gen Con will give priority for attendance to those who either donated or rolled over their 2020 badges, with potential additional waves of badges added based on safety decisions. Those who had a badge for the 2020 show and rolled it over to 2021 can roll it to 2022 with a price-lock guarantee, convert the badge to system credit, or have a refund.