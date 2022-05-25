Genshin Impact Teaser Trailer Details Upcoming Character

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, is gearing up for the release of the delayed Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths." The new update is set to release on May 31st and bring with it new quests and, most notably, new characters in the form of the previously revealed Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. Ahead of Version 2.7's release, Genshin Impact has now released a new teaser trailer and other details about Yelan.

More specifically, Yelan is a 5-star, Hydro-attuned archer. The teaser trailer for the character, which can be viewed embedded below, largely focuses on her role as an information broker of sorts that seems to be everywhere and nowhere all at once. The character's English voice actor has also been revealed as Laura Post while the Japanese voice actor is Aya Endō.

Character Teaser – "Yelan: Inevitable Justice" | Genshin Impact



A spider doesn't need to be in the center of the web to feel the slightest vibration from each thread.https://t.co/xVf20V80bX#GenshinImpact #Yelan — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 25, 2022

Yelan's kit is specifically built around Hydro DPS with an activated ability that let her run around and mark opponents before detonating those marks for extra damage. Her Elemental Burst creates a "Exquisite Throw" that deals regular Hydro damage to opponents in a similar way to some of Fischl's abilities. It's hard to say how she might figure into a Genshin Impact party at the moment given the unusual combination of wielding a Bow and being attuned to Hydro.

As noted above, Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," is set to release on May 31st. Yelan is expected to be part of the initial banner following the release. Genshin Impact Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently still available. That update brought with it the new playable character Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about the new Genshin Impact character Yelan? Are you looking forward to the Version 2.7 update? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!