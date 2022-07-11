Genshin Impact Officially Reveals New Sumeru Characters

In case you missed it, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, recently revealed the first significant details for Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," while teasing the upcoming addition of the nation of Sumeru, which is expected to come as part of a beefy Version 3.0 update in the near future. As is common for Genshin Impact, with the release of Version 2.8 coming on July 13th, the developer has now officially revealed a series of new Sumeru-related playable characters.

More specifically, Genshin Impact has officially lifted the current on the Dendro-attuned characters Tighnari and Collei as well as the Electro-attuned character Dori. All three playable characters are associated with Sumeru with the first two using the new Element being introduced while Dori is explicitly described as a merchant in that nation. While the three of them had all previously been leaked, this marks the first official introduction of Tighnari, Collei, and Dori as playable characters.

"I brought back a specialty from the desert, two packs of honeyed dates, which helps to replenish your energy, whether in the morning or at night." —An anonymously source



◆ Tighnari

◆ Verdant Strider

◆ Avidya Forest Watcher

◆ Dendro

◆ Vulpes Zerda#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/we5Mx9w53c — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 11, 2022

"Oh, you're going to Sumeru? Can you give my regards to Collei? Well... it's been so long, I wonder if her hair has grown out and if she's taller?" — Amber



◆ Collei

◆ Sprout of Rebirth

◆ Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee

◆ Dendro

◆ Leptailurus Cervarius#GenshinImpact #Sumeru pic.twitter.com/sYz8bk8o57 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 11, 2022

"No matter how rare the experimental materials are, you can buy them from Dori. I don't know where she gets her goods from..." — Tighnari



◆ Dori

◆ Treasure of Dream Garden

◆ Sumeru Merchant

◆ Electro

◆ Magicae Lucerna#GenshinImpact #Sumeru pic.twitter.com/qLjPqzAevB — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 11, 2022

Historically, Genshin Impact reveals new characters like this ahead of the update prior to when they would release. So, for example, Shikanoin Heizou was officially revealed back when Version 2.7, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," was about to release as he is a character coming in Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." The reveal of these three seems to indicate that Genshin Impact Version 3.0 really is next and will introduce the new area of Sumeru and Dendro Element to the popular free-to-play video game when it releases in what is expected to be around the end of August 2022.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," is set to release on July 13th. It brings with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about the new Genshin Impact characters? Are you looking forward to the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!