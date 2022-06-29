Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal New Characters

As is typical ahead of big Genshin Impact updates, there have been a number of leaks making the rounds online reportedly revealing information about an expected Version 3.0 update set to release in late August. While developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has not yet technically announced Version 3.0, the expectation seems to be that it will jump to that point following Version 2.8's release in July and bring with it the new Dendro-aligned nation of Sumeru. And a whole bunch of different leaks seems to corroborate at least three new characters are set to arrive with it.

More specifically, it would appear that the Version 3.0 update will introduce the first Dendro-attuned playable characters. While all of the other major elements have had playable characters previously, Dendro has not. According to recent leaks, Genshin Impact Version 3.0 will include the five-star, Dendro-attuned, bow-wielding Tighnari as well as the four-star Collei. Additionally, four-star, Electro-attuned, claymore-wielding Dori is said to be coming in Version 3.0 as well. This isn't the first time we've heard about some of these playable characters, but it is the first time we've seen what appears to be the character's official artwork. You can check out what all three seemingly look like in the leaked art embedded below:

v3.0 Characters

Tighnari – 5* Dendro Bow

Collei – 4* Dendro Bow

Dori – 4* Electro Claymore#GenshinImpact #Sumeru pic.twitter.com/i7vfv5tjAd — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) June 29, 2022

More than usual, however, it is worth taking any information about possible Genshin Impact Version 3.0 leaks with a grain of salt. As GamesRadar+ notes, prominent leakers are being extremely careful about spreading certain leaks. There are two possible reasons for this: they are not legit, or they are very legit and come from a source that could ultimately result in some kind of legal trouble. The developer has previously taken a fairly strict stance against leaking official content from betas and the like.

As noted above, Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," is currently available. Genshin Impact's Version 3.0 update has not yet even been technically announced, but the expectation is that it could arrive on August 24th following the release of Version 2.8 in July. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about the new Genshin Impact leaks? Are you looking forward to the expected Genshin Impact Version 3.0 update releasing in August? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!