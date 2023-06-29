Genshin Impact Leak Teases New Character

Genshin Impact's Fontaine release might still be a few months away, but that doesn't mean we aren't consistently getting leaks that delve into what will supposedly be coming alongside the update. The latest leak features a new Hydro Bow character that'll be joining Genshin Impact's expanding selection of heroes. Previously, we've seen characters like Lyney, Lynette, Wriothesley, and Freminet be leaked as potentially joining the roster, with Lyney and Lynette supposedly being available on the day the new update drops. However, the latest leak has revealed a new Genshin Impact character that might have a background as a bartender.

First spotted by Game Rant, this leak comes from Tao on Twitter who showcased the first images of a character named Sigewinne. These are purely concept art images that show her dropping off some drinks while surrounded by a swirling vortex of water. That's where the idea that she could be a bartender in her past life is coming from. The tweet also claims that Sigewinne will launch as a four-star Hydro Bow character in Genshin Impact, though it's important to note that it is just speculation. In fact, you should take all of this with a hefty grain of salt until developer miHoYo makes an official announcement.

New info about our girl:

Her name is Sigewinne and Waghild is probably a placeholder

She's a 4★ again and a Hydro Bow

Possibly a concept art of her skill#Fontaine #fontainetwt #fontaineleaks #GenshinImpact #genshintwt #原神 pic.twitter.com/8gQdwcuHCK — Timely Freminet and Sigewinne (@diverandnurse) June 29, 2023

That said, we have been seeing several leaks dropping over the last few weeks for the Fontaine region. In fact, Tao recently posted a list of over 20 characters that will be coming to Genshin Impact over the course of the upcoming patch. With so many leaks swirling and the leakers being relatively trustworthy in the past, it seems pretty likely that all of this will turn out to be true.

Either way, the Fontaine update should be an exciting one for Genshin Impact players. The Hydro-focused region looks to feature some neat architecture alongside all of the characters that are supposedly coming. In the early trailers showing off the city, you can see small boats trawling the highway-like waterways and a sewer region that looks ripe for exploration. Genshin Impact is available now on mobile, PlayStation, and PC platforms.