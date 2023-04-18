Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Leak Reveals Helpful New Feature

Genshin Impact version 3.6 just released last week, but there are already rumors about what fans can expect from version 3.7. If a new leak is to be believed, developer miHoYo is planning to add a feature that will allow players to quickly swap between gadgets. The @GenshinImpactUp Twitter account has shared a pair of leaked images that seem to showcase how the feature will work in practice. It's not the biggest change in the world, but it's a quality-of-life improvement that should add a nice bit of convenience for players!

Leaked images of the gadget swap feature can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

As with any leak or rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation. @GenshinImpactUp has a strong following, and the images certainly look authentic, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and sometimes features get pushed back internally before an official reveal. That said, response to the feature has been pretty good so far, with a lot of players noting that this has been needed for a long time now! While new characters are always the biggest highlight in Genshin Impact's updates, it seems like a lot of people are going to be excited for this feature, if it really does release with version 3.7.

Naturally, miHoYo has yet to announce when players can expect version 3.7, but recent rumors have suggested that it will drop on or around May 24th. If that ends up being the case, a livestream reveal will likely happen around May 10th. Of course, Genshin Impact fans should have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime, as version 3.6 offered a heft amount of new content, including new characters, new enemies, bug fixes, and a whole lot more. Readers that missed out on the latest update can find full patch notes for version 3.6 right here.



Are you a fan of this Genshin Impact leak? What do you hope to see from version 3.7 when it releases? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!