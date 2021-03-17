Genshin Impact Developer Addresses New Leaks

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has issued a new statement addressing the recent Version 1.5 leaks, and it sounds like the developer isn't thrilled about folks sharing information about it around the web. In case you missed it, two new characters -- among other tidbits -- in development have leaked, and the developer appears to be willing to nip the leaking in the bud using whatever tools they have at their disposal, and that includes legal ones.

These sort of leaks are not uncommon for Genshin Impact, unfortunately, or really any live-service video game with regular updates. Genshin Impact also has the added problem of regularly running upcoming content on a closed beta server, and despite the fact that there are apparently stringent policies in place to prevent leaks from there, it happens with regularity regardless.

You can check out what Genshin Impact developer miHoYo had to say on the matter, in English, below:

Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. content. Such behavior not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version, but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available.

