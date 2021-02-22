Genshin Impact: Leaked KFC Crossover Includes Diluc and Noelle

✖

What appears to be an upcoming crossover between developer miHoYo's Genshin Impact and the fast-food chain KFC has leaked online, though it's hard to tell whether it is just an elaborate fake. It certainly looks real, and given that the collaboration would ostensibly kick off on March 8th, we don't have long to wait to find out.

More specifically, it seems that folks in China will be able to purchase a special Genshin Impact-themed bucket of chicken featuring Diluc in a special outfit on the side. The promo art, assuming it's real, also features Noelle as a waitress. The only actual in-game item attached to this collaboration seems to be a glider skin. While skins for characters are assumed to be in the works, KFC ones would be an odd way to introduce the concept to the title. This also seems to be the sort of collaboration that will be available in China only, unfortunately.

You can check out what the image of the collaboration making the rounds online looks like below:

KFC collaborating with Genshin Impact.

Offering limited time KFC Diluc Bucket and Wing skin. pic.twitter.com/QXK3NvWJra — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) February 22, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.3 update "All That Glitters" recently added a bunch of new quests and even a new character, Xiao. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

