Genshin Impact Trailer Teases Nilou

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new character teaser trailer featuring the upcoming playable character Nilou. Previously officially revealed all the way back in July, Nilou is set to join the playable Genshin Impact roster in the near future during Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi." While it doesn't give a good idea of how she will play in the popular free-to-play video game, it does indicate how the character will appear otherwise.

In addition to the trailer, a number of other details about Nilou have been revealed by the developer. Nilou's English voice is provided by Dani Chamber while her Japanese voice is provided by Hisako Kanemoto. She is a 5-star, Hydro-attuned character that uses a Sword as a weapon. You can check out the new character teaser for Nilou from Genshin Impact for yourself embedded below:

Character Teaser – "Nilou: Dancing Grace" | Genshin Impact



To Nilou, partners on the stage, staff behind the scenes, and the audience are all essential parts of the performance.



According to the description of Nilou from the Genshin Impact developer, she is a support character that can change around Elemental Reaction effects in order to benefit her team. She can perform different kinds of dance moves that deal Hydro damage to enemies or apply them with Wet while her Elemental Burst does Hydro damage in an area of effect.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is currently available. It added a new desert area to Sumeru and has begun to add new characters like Candace, Nilou, and Cyno. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

