Genshin Impact: Sumeru Teaser Reveals New Characters

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new teaser for Sumeru, the nation set to be added to the popular free-to-play video game as part of its big Version 3.0 update. While previous teasers for Sumeru have largely focused on the land itself and new Dendro element, this latest one actually reveals a number of new characters expected to make an appearance at some point after the release of Version 3.0.

More specifically, the latest teaser for Sumeru includes the best look yet at the previously revealed Tighnari, a Forest Watcher and Amurta researcher, as well as the official reveal of new characters Alhaitham, Dehya, Nilou, Nahida, and Cyno. In general, Genshin Impact has increasingly been officially revealing quite a bit more about the upcoming update than it has in the past, which seems to likely stem from the developer trying to get ahead of well-known leakers and dataminers.

Sumeru Preview Teaser 03: Prelude to Wisdom | Genshin Impact#Sumeru continues to be influenced by the legacy of ancient civilizations, but the prelude to new wisdom is also being composed.



Watch Here >>>https://t.co/wIi9ScTtkO#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 29, 2022

The teaser, titled "Prelude to Wisdom," also introduces a number of different lore odds and ends for Sumeru. For example, the people of Sumeru apparently do not dream and Sumeru is a nation that uses knowledge as a resource through a system called "Akasha." Additionally, mushroom creatures apparently thrive in Sumeru's rainforest while ancient machines guard desert ruins. In short, Sumeru seems vast and varied.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is expected to be the next update following the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." Version 3.0 is set to add the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the Dendro element. Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is currently available and brought with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

