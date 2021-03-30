Genshin Impact Shows Off Rosaria in New Trailer

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a whole bunch of information, including a character demo trailer, about the upcoming new character Rosaria that will be available as part of a banner expected to run once the current one concludes. The Cryo-attuned, polearm-wielding sister of the church actually featured prominently as an NPC previously, but this will mark the first time players will be able to get their hands on her.

Rosaria's English voiceover is provided by Elizabeth Maxwell while the Japanese voiceover is KAKUMA Ai. Her various abilities are largely about positioning and dealing overwhelming Cryo damage with her base one actually placing her behind smaller enemies. Her more impressive ability, Rites of Termination, slashes surrounding enemies before dropping an ice lance onto the ground that then releases blasts of yet more Cryo damage to those in close proximity to it. You can check her out in action below:

New Character Demo - "Rosaria: No Overtime, Ever" | Genshin Impact "I complete my work with the utmost professionalism and effort... but when my shift is over, it's over — just in time to enjoy a glass of breakfast wine."https://t.co/PW4NqzTmUJ#GenshinImpact #Rosaria — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 30, 2021

Here's how Genshin Impact officially describes Rosaria:

"A sister of the church, though you wouldn't know it if it weren't for her attire. An unusual woman with sharp, piercing words and a cold manner. Her movements are unpredictable. She often leaves without notifying anyone. She acts with some kind of purpose, but others don't seem to know exactly what she stands for..."

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

