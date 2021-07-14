Genshin Impact Details New Gardening Feature

✖

In case you missed it, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo recently revealed that the first massive content expansion for the title is set to release on July 21st and bring with it the nation of Inazuma in addition to new characters and features. One of those new features for Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," just so happens to be a specific function allowing for gardening, and ahead of the update's release, the developer has offered more details on exactly how that works.

In short, gardening is gated behind a couple of different things. The World Quest "The Art of Horticulture" must first be completed, which only unlocks after reaching Reputation Level 3 in Inazuma and obtaining Naku Weed from Madarame Hyakubei. If they complete the World Quest, a Seed Dispensary gadget will be given by Madame Ping. And, to be clear, this is all within the special pocket dimension conjured up by the Serenitea Pot, which has its own set of quests to obtain.

If players had the Seed Dispensary equipped, gathering plants out in the world will also gather seeds. Within the Serenitea Pot, players can purchase fields in which to plant those seeds from the Realm Depot with different fields able to grow different kinds of plants. Once the fields have been purchased and placed, players can plant seeds to start growing goodies for harvest. There are only four plots in a field, and each take time to grow. Once they are done growing, they can be harvested, and then the process can be started all over again.

As noted above, Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," is set to release on July 21st and bring new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is currently the latest update and added new quests, systems, and characters. The Anemo-attuned samurai Kaedehara Kazuha is available as the latest character added to the video game in the most recent banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

