New Genshin Impact Preview Broadcast Announced for Upcoming Update

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that a new preview of upcoming content will release later this week on July 9th at 8AM ET/5AM PT. Notably, the developer has previously indicated exactly which version its special programs would cover. Given that the current release of Genshin Impact is Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure," it would make sense for the new preview to go over Version 1.7. But why wouldn't miHoYo just say that, then? The current thought seems to be that Genshin Impact might up and skip to Version 2.0 with the expected release of the new nation, Inazuma, included within it.

In addition to Inazuma, it is expected that whatever version the preview broadcast ends up being for will include further information on previously revealed characters like the Pyro-attuned pyrotechnician Yoimiya, the Cryo-attuned Kamisato Ayaka, and the Anemo-attuned ninja Sayu. There may also be information on the leaked character, Baal. Whatever the case might be, there is not long to wait, and the special program will almost certainly include updates on quests, items, and more alongside character details.

Dear Travelers, The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6 The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

As noted above, Genshin Impact's new version special program announced is set to take place later this week on July 9th at 8AM ET/5AM PT. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, and it is entirely possible that the developer will announce a release date for that during the broadcast. The Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is now available and added new quests, systems, and characters. The Anemo-attuned samurai Kaedehara Kazuha is currently available as the latest character added to the video game in the latest banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you looking forward to whatever the new announcement this week ends up being? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!