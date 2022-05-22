Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Leak Reveals New Location

✖

Earlier this week, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo revealed release dates for versions 2.7 and 2.8. Fans will have to wait until July 13th for version 2.8, but it seems that a new location on the game's map may have leaked way ahead of time. Genshin Impact leaker Blank has shared an image of a castle that will apparently appear on Twinning Isle. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from miHoYo, though Blank tends to be a very reliable resource when it comes to this sort of thing.

An image of the leak was shared on Twitter by @Facio_Leaks, and can be found embedded below.

Twinning Isle castle | source: Blank pic.twitter.com/ej4AC09Xl3 — matfacio ⚡ | Genshin Impact (@Facio_Leaks) May 21, 2022

Unfortunately, there are no additional details about this location, or if players will be able to actually explore its interior. With version 2.7 set to debut on May 31st, it will be quite some time before we get an official reveal for the castle, presuming that it is the real deal. If that July 13th release date sticks, miHoYo should have a reveal livestream earlier that month, where fans will get to see exactly what to expect from this new location. Version 2.7 of Genshin Impact is slated to release on May 31st, so fans should have plenty to keep themselves busy in the meantime!

Genshin Impact first released in September 2020. The game has been a smash success for miHoYo, generating billions in revenue for the company. A Nintendo Switch version was announced prior to launch, and the company recently confirmed that it is still in development. Unfortunately, there's no information on when it will actually arrive, leaving the game exclusively available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. Hopefully fans on that own a Nintendo Switch won't be kept waiting too much longer! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Genshin Impact right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? What are you hoping to see from version 2.8 when it releases?