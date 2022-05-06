✖

Genshin Impact from developer miHoYo, with a global branding of HoYoverse, is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. But it was also announced for the Nintendo Switch in its earliest days. That said, the developer has been relatively quiet on the Nintendo Switch version of the popular free-to-play video game since first revealing that it would come to the console. A new update from the developer, however, indicates that the Nintendo Switch version is still happening.

Given the ongoing struggles with development in general and the delayed Version 2.7 update, it makes sense that some folks would wonder whether the long-gestating Nintendo Switch version was still in development. According to the developer, it very much is. "The Switch version [of Genshin Impact] is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along," said Xin Yang, miHoYo PR specialist, in a statement to GoNintendo.

Which is all to say: there's no real news, whether good or bad, at the moment. miHoYo seemingly has nothing to share currently beyond the fact that the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact is still in progress, which technically counts as good news for anyone that would want to play on the console.

Due to the delay of the Version 2.7 update, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently still available. The update brought with it the new playable character Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. The Version 2.7 update, while expected to happen in the near future, does not have a release date. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. As detailed previously, the video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

