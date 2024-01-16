Ghost of Tsushima Movie May Take Longer Than Expected

The Ghost of Tsushima movie may be many years away from releasing. Within the last few years, PlayStation has taken it upon itself to start producing adaptations of some of its biggest properties. This all kicked off with Uncharted, a film that had already been in development for a decade, and has continued on with The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, and Gran Turismo. Those three were received very positively and have shown that PlayStation Productions has been successful at marrying its IP with talented filmmakers. There are a number of other adaptations on the way including ones for Horizon and God of War, but perhaps one of the biggest ones is Ghost of Tsushima. John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been attached to bring Ghost of Tsushima for a while, but he's also set to direct a number of other films.

Post-John Wick 4, fans have been wondering what Stahelski would choose as his next project. He has Rainbow Six, Highlander, and Ghost of Tsushima as some of the films he's currently attached to, but the scope and scale of each of these would likely mean they'd take up a couple years of his life. Stahelski had previously noted that he was looking at making Ghost of Tsushima his next film and called it a "passion project", however that will not be happening. Stahelski has chosen to make Highlander as his next film, a movie that has been in the works since 2016. As of right now, Highlander has no release date, but assuming this comes out by 2026, it would put a significant delay on when we could expect Ghost of Tsushima. If Stahelski remains attached to the PlayStation adaptation, we may not see it release until 2027 or 2028 just purely based on how much time it takes to make movies of this scale.

These release windows are speculative, of course. Stahelski could drop out of Ghost of Tsushima and PlayStation could replace him with another director. However, Stahelski has spent a lot of time talking about how passionate he is about the game and what he plans to do with it. It's clear there's a strong vision there and Chad Stahelski is regarded as one of the best action directors working today thanks to his time on the John Wick franchise. If Sony opted to get a different director, they'd have to be very careful in their search and not just get another director for hire to get the movie to the finish line. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.