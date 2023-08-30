Ghost of Tsushima May Be John Wick 4 Director's Next Movie

Ghost of Tsushima may be John Wick Chapter 4 director Chad Staheski's next movie. Over the last few years, PlayStation has made a strong effort to adapt its various franchises into movies and TV shows. There has been varying levels of success with Uncharted being a commercial, but not critical success. Gran Turismo looks like it could perform decently on both fronts. The Last of Us, however, was a smash hit critically and commercially and is going to likely secure some huge awards. Fans are already hungry for a second season, but due to the various Hollywood strikes, they'll have to wait a while.

One of the other projects in development is a Ghost of Tsushima movie from John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The director just finished the John Wick saga (at least for the time being) and is looking for his next project. He has been attached to Ghost of Tsushima for a while, but he has also been working on a variety of other movies including Highlander and Rainbow Six. It has been anyone's guess which one will actually be his next movie. However, when speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Stahelski suggested it could be the next movie.

"One of my biggest passion projects is Ghost of Tsushima. It's getting everyone's head around that this is one of the most beautiful video games ever made, so it's a challenge to not do less than what the guys at Sucker Punch have done, to use an all Japanese and all Asian cast for the Mongols, and to get the whole rest of the world behind that, that's a cool thing to do. It doesn't have to be all subtitled, all in English, there's a way to express that. Anyone that knows the game, it's a fantastic story, it's an incredible myth, it ties into some very specific Japanese mythology, but at the same time, it transcends any nationality. I think it's one of the best video game stories [...] I'd like to do either one of those [next]."

Ghost of Tsushima Movie Release Date

As of right now, there's no release date for Ghost of Tsushima. It seems like Stahelski wants to get it right and is taking the time to make sure that everyone involved is on the same page. It may be the one PlayStation Productions project that isn't set as firmly in stone. Either way, it seems like he's committed to making it, it's just a matter of when at this point. The film has had a writer attached for a while, so it's likely there's at least one or multiple drafts of a script, but it's unclear if it's one that everyone is content with.

Will There Be a Ghost of Tsushima 2

Sony has yet to announce a sequel to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima. However, given the game won tons of awards, was a huge commercial hit, and will also be adapted into a film, it seems safe to say there will be another game. That's pure speculation as we don't know what Sucker Punch is doing outside of rumors. Given it has been 3 years since the first game, we may hear something about a sequel next year if we're lucky.