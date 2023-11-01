Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is Very Close to "Having it's S**t Together", Says Director

The Ghost of Tsushima movie is nearing a state of readiness. PlayStation has been cranking out world-class, prestige games for the last decade or so. While they've always produced great games, the last decade has ushered in an era of incredibly cinematic video games that have an emphasis on story and character on top of engaging gameplay. Thanks to high budgets, lengthy development times, and top-notch talents, Sony has been able to make games that rival some of the best films and then in turn be adapted for the screen. The Last of Us is a game that cleaned up at awards shows in 2013 and is doing so once again in 2023 with its video game adaptation. Ghost of Tsushima is one of the next big adaptations from Sony and it's being helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

The director has made a name for himself thanks to his ability to direct incredible action without compromising character, story, or the world in the films he makes. However, Stahelski is very in demand and is attached to a ton of projects including a new Highlander movie and an adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six. Recently, rumors have been swirling that Highlander could be his next project which would mean Ghost of Tsushima wouldn't come out for several years. That may not be the case, though. Stahelski told Screen Rant that they have a script and are close to "getting their shit together" on that project. He noted that the strikes, availability of actors/crew, location scouting, and so much more have made development quite tricky. However, he thinks that Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima are his two projects that are closest to coming to life and he has a lot of love for that game.

"We have a script, we're very close to getting our s--t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it's studios, it's strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favorite properties of all time."

As of right now, we are waiting on the SAG-Aftra strike to be resolved so until that happens, neither movie is getting made. We'll likely have to wait until next year to see which movie Stahelski commits to taking to the finish line first, but it sounds like he had a passion to do both. Ideally, Ghost of Tsushima would be timed to release around the time of the second game for some marketing synergy and the first game was released in 2019. Sucker Punch has not officially announced a sequel, but it seems like a safe bet and it would not be surprising to see a sequel hit shelves in 2025.