Ghost of Tsushima Movie Director Offers Update Following The Last of Us Success

The director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie has provided an update on the film following the recent success of The Last of Us. For years, gaming adaptations have just been presumed to be bad, even before they release. There's a really bad stigma around them, largely thanks to how Hollywood has rarely done these beloved properties justice when translating them to the big screen. However, in recent years, it seems studios have begun to wrap their head around it all. For starters, PlayStation has assembled a production company to adapt its games, meaning it's not just being given to the highest bidder so it can be poorly handled. Out of the many projects on the horizon is a Ghost of Tsushima movie from John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

The director spoke with Eric Italiano from the Post Credit Podcast for the release of John Wick Chapter 4 and was asked about his upcoming video game movie. Stahelski noted it's one of two video game adaptations he's working on, as he's also doing Rainbow Six with Michael B. Jordan. However, he noted that he believes The Last of Us proved you can do these kinds of adaptations right, but noted that the love and attention that you devote to it is crucial.

"I hope that The Last of Us shines a further light on upcoming video game adaptions," said Stahelski. "Rainbow Six, Ghost of Tsushima I'm working on. Both are fantastic projects that I really hope come to fruition. But Ghost... it's got an amazing story. It's the anti-samurai samurai movie. It's got great thematics. We have a lot of push on that and a lot of interest because Last of Us pushing that, yes, the curse of video game-to-movie is kind of lifted. It can be done. You've just got to give it love and attention. And Ghost, of probably all the other video game [movies] in development, I think that's the one that's going to land."

As of right now, we have no idea when Ghost of Tsushima will release. We've been hearing about it for quite a while and Stahelski is a very busy filmmaker. It's likely still years away, but it does seem that the success of The Last of Us has given him confidence in being able to do this project.

