New Live-Action Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ad Features Lil Wayne

Ubisoft expanded its diverse collection of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint marketing on Wednesday with the release of a new trailer featuring Lil Wayne. The live-action trailer shows some of the animated characters we’ve already seen in prior promotions, but this time, they’re voiced by the rapper and his team through the magic of voice chat. Stick around until the end of the trailer and you’ll hear a surprise cameo once Lil Wayne’s been removed from the group.

David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, directed the new live-action trailer that shows off the game’s four-player co-op feature. Lil Wayne has also made an appearance in another Breakpoint video earlier in the month when the rapper took part in a Let’s Play session alongside three other YouTubers.

The trailer with its guest appearances was released alongside the announcement for the game’s next beta that’ll take place next week. This beta will take place on September 26th and will run until September 29th, the announcement from Ubisoft explained. This’ll be the first open beta players will be able to take part in following the closed beta. To see everything that’s changed from now until then, Breakpoint fans can be on the lookout for another announcement coming on September 19th.

This first open beta will also mark the arrival of PvP, a feature which wasn’t in the close beta. Four different maps will be in the open beta with Elimination being the only game mode available, so expect to find those servers full of people who’ve practiced against AI during the closed beta come September 26th.

More content such as new regions to explore and new missions to partake in will be in the open beta to give those who tried the closed beta something more to do if they need a break from the PvP. For those who plan on investing a lot of time in the beta, you should go into it knowing that any progress made in the open beta won’t carry over if and when you opt to purchase the full version of the game.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is scheduled to release on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. A Google Stadia release is planned for a later date.