Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Map Is Roughly The Same Size as Wildlands’

Last week, Ubisoft revealed Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a sequel to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October. And for the most part, the game looks and sounds a lot like more Wildlands, but obviously refined and prettier. Thus, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Breakpoint’s map will be a similar size to Wildlands, maybe a bit bigger.

Like Wildlands, Breakpoint will feature a big open-world sandbox perfect to explore and dump hours of gameplay into. At the moment, Ubisoft isn’t going into specifics about the game’s size, but game director Eric Couzian did confirm to DualShockers that the map will be at least as large as the map in Wildlands, possibly bigger. Meanwhile, Ubisoft also isn’t ready to divulge an hour estimation for the game, but Couzian did note that Breakpoint will come packing “many, many hours of gameplay,” which will only be added to post-launch through raids and expansions. In other words, like Wildlands, Breakpoint will very much be a live-service-esq title.

Ghost Recon Wildlands was a pretty meaty game content wise, so Breakpoint being roughly similar in size and scope will be welcomed news for those hoping to suck out a lot of hours from the military shooter.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release on October 4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Stadia or Nintendo Switch port.

