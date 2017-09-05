Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Upcoming Fallen Ghosts DLC Pits You Against A Deadly New Enemy

Getting tired of teeing off on hapless Cartel thugs in Ghost Recon Wildlands? Need a new challenge? Well, the game's second DLC pack, entitled Fallen Ghosts, should deliver just that.

This time around, the Ghosts are shot down while evacuating some CIA and civilian VIPs. You crash in the middle of the jungle and find yourself in a game of cat and mouse with Los Extranjeros, well-trained special forces connected to the corrupt Bolivian government. Taking place mostly at night and in the midst of a torrential downpour, Fallen Ghosts looks like it's going to be an intense experience.

Here's a rundown of Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts' features from Ubisoft:

New bosses, missions, and challenges

The Fallen Ghosts campaign features 15 new missions in which you will face four new bosses located in three different regions. In addition to the main missions, Fallen Ghosts will also incorporate new side missions scattered around the map. But these are not the only changes: for those of you who love a good challenge, the Advanced and Expert difficulties have been tweaked to offer a greater challenge. Turn off the HUD and immerse yourself in the most extreme tactical experience you can experience in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands.

New deadly enemies: Los Extranjeros

During the events of Fallen Ghosts, your squad will be pursued by Los Extranjeros. Operating under the government protection gave them access to the latest combat technology so, for the first time, the Ghosts will not be the ones equipped with the most advanced tools.

You will have to deal with four new types of enemies and each one of them will require a different approach. Armored enemies wear heavy bulletproof vests and will be hard to kill in close combat; Elite Snipers have a wide detection range and unbeatable aiming skills; the Jammers have an interference antenna equipped on their backpacks that disables all your electronic gadgets; and finally, the Covert Ops will test your detection capabilities with their advanced optical camouflages and their silent but lethal crossbows.

New weapons and skills

Luckily, the Ghosts will have some resources to face this new threat. Fallen Ghosts includes 25 weapons, including six new exclusive ones, featuring assault rifles, sniper rifles, and even a crossbow that can be equipped with explosive arrows. Additionally, you will also be able to get more than 10 exclusive legendary versions.

Sounds like a meaty update! Ubisoft has yet to release a trailer for Fallen Ghosts, but you can check out first images of the DLC in the gallery, below.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts lands on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on May 30 if you're a season pass holder. Everybody else has to wait a week until June 6.