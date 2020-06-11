GhostWire: Tokyo Release Window, PS5 Version Revealed in New Trailer

Today during Sony's PS5 event, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks -- the developer behind The Evil Within series -- revealed a brand new trailer of GhostWire: Tokyo, the latest game from the creator of Resident Evil Shinji Mikami. The game was first revealed at Bethesda's E3 2019 conference, and now it has a new trailer. Further, the aforementioned pair have confirmed the game for PS5 and confirmed it will release sometime in 2021.

“We are making a new kind of action-adventure game—it’s spooky!” Tango Gameworks creative director Ikumi Nakamura said of the game last year (via Gematsu) “But it’s not the survival horror game we are known for. People are vanishing in Tokyo and you must find out why. You will encounter conspiracies and the occult, you will have to explore the world, and face challenges to uncover the truth and save humanity. In the game, you will meet spirits—some dangerous, some peaceful—and survivors that each have their own stories. You will need to ask yourself, is this normal or paranormal?”

Interestingly, the official PlayStation trailer of the game mentions it's a PS5 exclusive, though it's currently unclear if this is a next-gen exclusive or if it's only releasing on PS5.

GhostWire: Tokyo is in development for PS5, and possibly PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official blurb from Bethesda itself:

"GhostWire: Tokyo is a new action-adventure game brought to you by the team at Tango Gameworks," reads an official pitch of the game. "After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it."

