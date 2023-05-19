Ghostwire: Toyko Spider's Thread Gets First Update, Patch Notes

When Ghostwire: Tokyo launched on Xbox Series X/S, the developers at Tango Gameworks included a free extra mode as a treat to fans. Spider's Thread is available on all platforms and it gives Ghostwire a mode that incorporates rogue-lite elements in a "30-stage gauntlet." At launch, there were over 100 different hand-crafted levels that rotated through the mix to keep players on their toes. Today, Tango Gameworks has released the first patch for the mode that addresses several performance issues and bug fixes that have been affecting players since the mode's April 11 launch.

Most of the performance-related updates pertain to the Xbox consoles, where the game should now run much better due to the new HFR Performance Graphics Mode for Series S. Outside of that, the team has expanded the Underground Gallery to include new art for players to look through when they get chance. Plus, there are several stability updates and other bug fixes that should clean up many of the smaller issues players were previously facing.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider's Web update attached below.

PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENTS

We've added various optimizations to improve overall game performance, particularly on Xbox consoles—including an HFR Performance Graphics Mode for Xbox Series S, which should result in a smoother experience when enabled. You can find this new setting under Options > Graphics.

EXPANDED UNDERGROUND GALLERY

In the Spider's Thread Update, we added an art gallery near the Shibuya Scramble Crossing to display the winning entries in our Ghostwire: Tokyo Photo Mode Contest. In this update, we've expanded the underground gallery to include works from the Tango Gameworks Concept Artists, such as the seasonal artwork that you might have seen on our social media channels, and concept art for the Spider's Thread Update!

Look forward to more uses of this space in the future!

BUG FIXES