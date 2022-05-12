Ghostwire: Tokyo Sequel Potentially Teased by Director

✖

It sounds like Tango Gameworks and Bethesda could look to eventually make a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo. Even though Tango just released its latest first-person horror game back in March on PlayStation 5 and PC, the director of the project has already started to look ahead at the franchise's future. And while nothing is set in stone just yet, it looks like a new sequel could be one potential idea.

Speaking to IGN Japan in a recent interview, Ghostwire: Tokyo director Kenji Kimura opened up about what could be next for the series. While stressing that he's currently just trying to enjoy the aftermath of the game's launch, it sounds like the studio could begin to work on something new soon enough.

"I think that when things calm down a bit more, and when I've cooled down a bit more, I'll have ideas for DLC and sequels, and I'll want to make them," Kimura explained. "Nothing has been decided yet, so I can't tell you anything more than that."

Likely the most interesting thing about a follow-up to Ghostwire: Tokyo would involve the manner in which it is released. Even though the game in its current form is only available on consoles for PS5, the property itself is actually owned by Xbox Game Studios. Essentially, in the long run, this is a franchise that Xbox has ownership of, which means that an ensuing sequel may only come to Xbox Series X and PC. While this shouldn't be a surprise, it is a bit strange to think that a potential Ghostwire: Tokyo 2 would never come to PlayStation hardware, especially since that's where the first game made its debut.

What are your thoughts on Tango Gameworks potentially making a sequel or new content for Ghostwire: Tokyo one day? Is this something that you would want, or would you prefer to see the studio work on something else instead? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

