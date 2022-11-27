Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Features Brilliant Tribute to Among Us

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out now in theaters and it features a pretty wonderful nod to Among Us. Despite how morbid they are, murder mysteries are an incredibly fun form of entertainment that has driven our culture for years. For whatever reason, we are all fascinated by murder and that has seeped its way into our media. Obviously, games like Clue, Agatha Christie novels, films, and more have all found ways to leverage this on an audience, but they've become a bit less prevalent in film. That's not to say there aren't any still, but Knives Out helped breathe some new life into the whodunit genre with a brilliant ensemble cast.

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film starts with the new cast receiving a wooden box that serves as an invite to an island where they will have a murder mystery party. Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) also receives one, but before it shows up at his door, he's seen in his bathtub. Blanc is playing Among Us on his laptop with Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Natasha Lyonne, Angela Lansbury, and Stephen Sondheim. The film takes place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Blanc is stuck in lockdown, unable to take on any cases. To scratch his detective itch, he plays the online game where players have to work together to identify who is the "imposter". The imposter is tasked with killing all of the other players before being discovered and deceiving everyone around them. Of course, this isn't terribly dissimilar from the basic formula of Knives Out!

It's a fun little nod to the game as it's relevant to the film. It's also pretty clever because Among Us gained its popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like Blanc, many of us were bored and needed something to do with our friends without being in the same room. Among Us was the perfect social game for this and the rest is history!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in select theaters until Tuesday. It will release on Netflix on December 23rd, 2023.