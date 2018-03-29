God Eater 3 Drops New English Trailer and Character Details

Bandai Namco has just released their English announcement trailer for God Eater 3 coming to PlayStation 4 and Steam later this year. The video, seen above, opens up even more about the game giving fans of the God Eater franchise a look at some of the game’s more alluring assets.

According to a recent press release we received:

Ashlands and Ash Aragami – Many regions of the world, known as the Ashlands, have become uninhabitable, forcing humanity to live in underground shelters called Ports. Within the Ashlands are fierce new Ash Aragami such as Anubis and Ra, which provide the ultimate challenge for God Eaters.

Adaptive God Eaters – These new God Eaters are closer to Aragami than God Eaters in the past, making them stronger and deadlier in combat, while also resistant to the Ashlands deadly air. One of these new Adaptive God Eaters is Hugo Pennywort. Hugo is quick-witted and a man of action, making him a substantial leader. The protagonist and Hugo grew up together and consider each other brothers.

New God Arcs – The Biting Edge God Arc is a dual bladed weapon that focuses on quick slashes and stabbing attacks. The Ray Gun can provide an extremely strong ranged attack provided it is timed correctly. GOD EATER 3 also introduces the Engage System and Accelerator Trigger. The Engage System is activated when team mates stay close to each other during missions to help promote close team work when striking Aragami. The Accelerator Trigger is a new passive skill that are activated with certain requirements such as performing a perfect guard.

“Earth no longer resembles the home we know of now. The Aragami, terrifying beasts that live only to consume, are carving a path of destruction and misery wherever they are encountered. To combat this threat an elite group of heroes known as God Eaters are called upon to save humanity. God Eaters are individuals who have been bestowed upon them the ability to wield powerful new God Arcs, special weapons powered by Oracle Cells and the only known weapons capable of destroying the monstrous Aragami. However, another mission is coming into focus; something is happening to the God Eaters and the line between light and dark has never been so thin. It’s time to start breaking free from the cursed shackles that bind the souls of the God Eaters as the battle rages on around them.”

We still don’t have a release date yet, though more information is expected to drop here soon!