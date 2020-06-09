Here's Why PlayStation Fans Think God of War 2 Will Be Revealed at the PS5 Event This Week

✖

Will God of War of War 2 be revealed at the PS5 games event this week? Probably not, but some PlayStation fans seem to think so based on a recent tweet from Jeet Shroff, Sony Santa Monica's gameplay director. Taking to the social media platform, Shroff quote-tweeted the announcement of this week's PS5 event, telling PlayStation fans to, "come join us as we get into the details about what the future has in store."

On the surface level, this is a pretty innocent tweet. An employee of PlayStation telling PlayStation fans to tune in. However, some PlayStation fans find it odd that Shroff decided to tweet out a little somethin' about it rather than simply retweet, especially considering that when fellow PlayStation developers did this about the original PS5 event, it led to all types of speculation.

That said, assuming there's something to the tweet, it doesn't mean God of War 2 -- or whatever it winds up being called -- will be present at the event. While it's possible based on the timeline of the first game, which is now more than two years old, it still seems a tad bit early. Further, there's been rumors that the studio is working on a new IP. If this is the case, then the safer bet would be whatever this new IP is will be SIE Santa Monica's representation at the showcase.

Come join us as we get into the details about what the future has in store! #gamedev #playstation https://t.co/GPBp4dxkxP — Jeet Shroff (@theshroffage) June 9, 2020

As you can see, there's not much meat on the bone here. In fact, for now, all we have is speculation, so take everything here with a big pinch of salt. That said, thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to see if there's anything to this speculation. Barring any last-minute delay, the PS5 event will go down this Thursday.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation, Sony Santa Monica, or anyone involved with the two have commented on this latest bit of PlayStation fan speculation, and it's unlikely any will. PlayStation has a pretty strict policy of not commenting on speculation.

