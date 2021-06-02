New God of War Game Delayed, Confirmed for PS4

✖

The new God of War game has been delayed to 2022, Sony and Santa Monica Studio announced this week. The game that’s been referred to so far as “God of War: Ragnarok” even if that’s not the final name never really had a set release date, but with its teaser released last year, many expected that it would launch at some point in 2021. That was apparently the plan previously, but the new release window now has the game launching some time in 2022 instead.

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the most recent God of War game, issued a statement about the delay on social media. The developer didn’t explicitly say when this year the game was originally intended to launch, but the language used confirmed it was definitely intended to be out in 2021.

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

“We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families,” the statement from the God of War developer said. “With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window to 2022.”

Again, the statement from the developer never specifically named the God of War game by its actual name. Without a title to speak of, it looks like we’ll have to keep referring to it as God of War: Ragnarok or simply “the new God of War game” until we get a set title.

There was some good news for God of War fans amid the delay, however. PlayStation 5 consoles have remained notoriously difficult to acquire even months after their launch, but those who haven’t been able to upgrade yet or don’t plan on doing so anytime soon won’t be left behind when the new God of War game releases. In a Q&A session posted on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation’s Hermen Hulst confirmed the game would release on the PlayStation 4.

“Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that,” Hulst said when asked about the plans for the PlayStation 4 now that the PlayStation 5 is out. “And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.”

The new God of War game does not yet have a release date nor a title but is expected to launch some time in 2022.