‘God of War’ Director Cory Barlog To Deliver PAX South 2019 Keynote

Ever since the release of God of War earlier this year, director Cory Barlog has been in the spotlight -- and rightfully so. With the help of his team, he's created one of this year's best games. And no doubt he'll make it a topic of conversation when he heads to PAX South early next year.

The announcement was made this morning that Barlog will deliver the opening keynote for the show, which is set to take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX from January 18-20.

Barlog should have quite a few God of War stories to share during the hour-long keynote, as well as other unique tales from his career, which got started in 2003 with God of War II for PlayStation 2. He eventually lent his talents to other games, including the God of War PSP games, before working with LucasArts and Crystal Dynamics, among other companies. Obviously his return to Sony was a triumphant one, resulting in God of War 2018 edition.

"Doing a sequel to a beloved game is a unique challenge, and so is rebooting a franchise for a modern audience - Cory Barlog has done both," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder, Penny Arcade. "We're overjoyed to have him join us at PAX South. If I get the chance, I'm gonna tell him about this place I know in San Antonio where they make the guacamole with Orange Juice instead of Lime. It sounds crazy, but it works."

The show is lining up some big development talent in the Texas area for PAX South 2019, which is likely to see some other big panels and presentations as well. Though the show isn't quite as popular as PAX West and East have become, it's certainly become a go-to destination for the gaming elite. Plus, hey, Barlog will be there, which means I can finally pitch my dream Jet Moto "dark turn" revival. (We all know we needed it, right?)

If you're in the area and want to attend the show, you can head to this site to pick up passes. Both three-day and single passes are available at different prices, and there's also going to be some new merchandise for fans to snag, including a zipper bag, office set and more.

But definitely check out the Barlog keynote if you're going. He could probably go on for hours talking about what was cut from God of War -- or how the team kept calling him Balrog from Lord of the Rings.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.